Valentine’s Day made special for foster teens of San Pasqual Academy

Valentine’s Day is meant to send messages of love and caring to those who are important to you. The foster students of San Pasqual Academy were made to feel very special, cared about and loved due to the efforts of many wonderful individuals. For their Valentine’s Day, many festive gifts were created for them and once again, the foster teens of San Pasqual Academy realized that they are not forgotten. They are important and Valentine’s Day was just another reminder of how they are supported by many in this caring community.

The foster students of San Pasqual Academy received wonderful Valentine’s Day bags created by members of the Del Norte Chapter of National Charity League. Displaying some of these items are Urmila Hawk-Miller, Ashlyn Garrigan, Roma Panchal and Chloe Neal, members of National Charity League.

(Courtesy)

Valentine’s Day activities were coordinated by Friends of San Pasqual Academy Board Member Teri Summerhays. Each foster student received a beautiful, festive bag full of Valentine candies and boxer shorts, spearheaded by Catherine and Ashlyn Garrigan and created by members of the Del Norte Chapter of National Charity League. More wonderful Valentine’s Day bags were also created for all the teachers, houseparents, grandparents and staff. Handmade quilts were also gifts for the houseparents, and were created by a volunteer quilting group, El Camino Quilters. Beautiful handmade Valentine cards were created by Stella Erkam’s sixth-grade class of Solana Santa Fe School.

It has been an uncertain time for the foster students and they greatly appreciated the loving efforts and dedication of many. It was a very special celebration for them and certainly, a Valentine’s Day they will never forget.

Friends of San Pasqual Academy has been caring for the foster teens and graduates of San Pasqual Academy for over 20 years. Academic, athletic, music, art, and agricultural programs, school events, college scholarships and more are provided by the supporters of Friends of San Pasqual Academy. For more information, visit their website at www.friendsofsanpasqualacademy.org. Donations can be sent to Friends of San Pasqual Academy, PO Box 8202, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067.