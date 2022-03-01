Foundation for Women Warriors CEO discusses upcoming events for Women’s History Month

The Vista-based Foundation for Women Warriors heads into Women’s History Month in March with a series of events to raise awareness for the issues facing women veterans and their families.

“Our mission is to serve women veterans and their children so their next mission is clearer and continues to impact the world,” said Jodie Grenier, the CEO of the foundation.

Homelessness and mental health services are some of the key areas that need to be addressed for women and their children as they acclimate to civilian life, she said.

A marine veteran, Grenier served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2005, after joining out of high school. She served two deployments to Iraq back to back, and then went to Iraq and Afghanistan from 2009-11 as a contractor.

“I came to the organization at a crossroads in my own career,” Grenier said. “I had worked for years in the intelligence and national security community and was looking to make a transition into the nonprofit sector after working and volunteering in the nonprofit sector for a number of years.”

The Foundation for Women Warriors is on track to serve 1,200 women and children throughout Southern California this year, Grenier said. The organization typically serves about 1,000 women and children each year, mostly in San Diego County.

“San Diego is so supportive of the military and we’re so grateful to have the support of our local community,” Grenier said. “If people are looking for ways to get involved, we’re always looking for volunteers.”

Events taking place in March include a virtual 5K, a screening of “Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots” and a “Hike for Herstory.”

The Foundation for Women Warriors is located at 1185 Park Park Center Drive, Suite R, in Vista. For more information, visit foundationforwomenwarriors.org.