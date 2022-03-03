Pie Hole coming to Del Mar Gelson’s

Gelson’s in Del Mar will soon welcome world-famous pie and coffee shop The Pie Hole, the Los Angeles-based bakery that created the original Earl Grey Tea pie and the Mac & Cheese Pot Pie.

Del Mar’s menu will feature both traditional and modern and sweet and savory pie flavors as well as whole pies, signature Pie Holes (bite-size pies like donut holes), empanada-style hand pies, artisanal baked goods, slice-cream shakes and pie pints.

The Pie Hole started as a local neighborhood family pie shop co-founded by Sean Brennan and “Pie Mom” Becky Grasley in 2011, sharing her generations-old family pie recipes from Pennsylvania with a new community in the Arts District in downtown Los Angeles. The Pie Hole currently has six locations in Southern California including Gelson’s Markets Santa Monica.

The pie shop is expanding its partnership with Gelson’s Markets by adding three new outposts in the San Diego area, including Pacific Beach and La Costa/Carlsbad.

“We at Gelson’s are thrilled about this partnership because one of our goals is to support thriving local family-owned businesses,” said John Bagan, Gelson’s chief operating officer in a news release.“The Pie Hole truly embodies what I love most about Gelson’s — we are creators and purveyors of signature world-inspired foods with SoCal flavor.”

Menu mainstays include Mom’s Apple Crumble, Mexican Chocolate and Cereal Killer Pie, which has a vanilla wafer crust and a filling made with a cream cheese base packed with Fruity Pebbles and then topped with Froot Loops.

Customers can also expect a variety of seasonal pies and beverages including flavored coffees and espresso drinks made with beans sourced from co-op and family-owned farms.

“Our first retail grocery unit within Gelson’s was the first step of a new model for The Pie Hole brand, providing us a unique juxtaposition to offer our comfort food and specialty coffee alongside gourmet market options,” said Sean Brennan, founder and CEO of The Pie Hole in a news release. “Our partnership has proven to be an exciting match for consumers in Santa Monica and we believe San Diego is a perfect community that will embrace and understand why we serve pie and coffee, which is to bring people together with happiness one slice at a time.”

The Pie Hole is currently accepting applications at the Del Mar location for all positions. Interested applicants can email their resumes to team@thepieholela.com. For more information visit thepieholela.com or follow @thepieholela on Instagram and TikTok.