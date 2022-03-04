Del Sol Lions Club wins award as it celebrates 12th anniversary

The Del Sol Lions Club was recently notified by the president of Lions Clubs International, Jung-Yul Choi, that the local club earned the Membership Satisfaction Award because of its “hard work during this Lions year.”

In addition, the local club was praised for exemplifying the Lions mission statement: to “empower volunteers to serve their communities and meet human needs.”

The Del Sol Lions Club was chartered by local residents in 2010. With a membership of 25 people, the club has completed 267 service and fundraising projects, totaling over 11,500 volunteer hours.

In the past 12 years, the club has raised a total of $411,000, and it reinvested $344,000 in the local community, including Casa de Amistad, La Colonia Boys & Girls Club, Solana Beach School District, Blind Stokers Club, St. Leo Mission’s food distribution program, Meals on Wheels, Veterans for Peace, Blind Community Center of San Diego, MAEGA Scholarships, and the Community Resource Center.

For more information about the Del Sol Lions Club, visit delsollions.org.