Optimist Club announces winners of ‘Essay Contest’

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Optimist Club conducted its annual “Essay Contest” based on a theme of “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” which represents the organization’s theme for 2021-2022.

A panel of three judges evaluated the local students’ essays using strict Optimist International rules to determine the winners. First, second, and third place winners will receive cash prizes, medallions, and certificates for their accomplishments.

Roha Rupareliya, first place winner

First place went to Roha Rupareliya, a student at Pacific Trails Middle School. Roha will be awarded a check for $250, gold medallion, and certificate. Roha’s essay advanced to the district contest for a chance at even greater prizes including a college scholarship.

Sachin Wijay, second place winner

Second place went to Sachin Wijay, a student at Torrey Pines High School. Sachin will be awarded a check for $150, silver medallion, and certificate.

Riya Sharma, third place winner

Third place went to Riya Sharma, a student at Farmington High School. Riya will be awarded a check for $100, bronze medallion, and certificate.

“These students all did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme among some tough competition. They expressed themselves well through the essay and deserve the honors they received,” Club Vice-President Don LaVigne said.

The Optimist Club of Del Mar – Solana Beach, CA has been participating in the Optimist Essay Contest for many years and has been active in the community since 1981. Other programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist Oratorical Contest, Miracle League of San Diego, Junior Optimist Clubs, Scouts, Children’s Challenge Awards, Casa de Amistad, Ronald McDonald House, Rady Children’s Hospital, Community Resource Center, and high school scholarship programs.

