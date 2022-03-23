CCA student business sells clothing to support homeless population

A group of advanced business class students at Canyon Crest Academy has formed Revitalize Loungewear, a clothing line that gives back and raises awareness about the mental health struggles in the homeless community.

The students are selling the sweatshirts as part of the Junior Achievement Company Of The Year competition and 10% of the proceeds will go to Art and Creativity for Healing, an art therapy program that allows homeless people to find comfort in their lives.

The Revitalize team includes students Tiana Abrishami as CEO, Lauren Ross as CMO, Spencer Dicken as CFO and Owen Reily as COO.

“We aim to destigmatize conversations around mental health struggles in the homeless community by shining a light on the humanity in each and every art piece to find faith in humanity,” said the students in a news release.

Revitalize Loungewear comes in hoodie and crewneck styles, with art pieces enlarged on the back. Through a partnership with British artist James Earley, the students are able to use his original paintings on the back of their Revitalize sweatshirts. Earley, a well-known hyperrealism artist, uses his work to “make the invisible visible” with paintings depicting issues of homelessness, mental health and war.

One sweatshirt features Aaron, a homeless man Earley met who struggled with mental health challenges. Another shares a painting of a homeless man named Fin, holding a cardboard sign that reads “Searching for my childhood” to reflect the trauma he had experienced in life.

