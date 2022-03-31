Canyon Crest Academy students create clothing rental business

Students in Canyon Crest Academy’s advanced business class created a business called AppaRent, an instant clothing rental service that allows customers to rent clothes, shoes and purses for short-term leases on their website.

The all- female business is run by the team of Trisha Thontepu, Hanna Kuster, Reagan Neuendorf and Yolanda Liu.

”I thought it would be a cool idea to rent a really fancy dress for my formal and then return it after the event was over instead of spending a lot of money to buy a dress and then leave it in my closet to collect dust,” Trisha said. “I turned my idea into a business so I can make a difference and help slow down the consumption of fast fashion.”

The group held a bake sale outside of the Del Mar Highlands Town Center Ralph’s to raise awareness for their business. With prom coming up soon, they are hoping people check out their rental inventory of men’s blazers, women’s formal dresses and shoes.

Check them out on Instagram @appa.rent22 and online at apparentcontact.wixsite.com/website.

