San Diego Jewish Academy celebrates opening of new performing arts auditorium

San Diego Jewish Academy (SDJA) in Carmel Valley recently celebrated the campus’ new state-of-the-art Ana “Janche” Galicot Performing Arts Auditorium (PAA), funded by Galicot’s two sons in her honor, according to a news release. The 5,000-square-foot facility features three multi-purpose rooms, a theater space and auditorium, as well as state-of-the-art audio, visual, lighting and acoustical design.

“The opening of our new performing arts auditorium is such an exciting moment for our school and community,” says Head of School Zvi Wess in the news release. “The PAA can serve so many different functions, events, and purposes. It really enables us to bring more experiences to life and to think even more creatively about how we imbue in our students a deep love of learning, social responsibility, and active Jewish living,”

SDJA’s new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Auditorium.

(Courtesy of SDJA)

San Diego Jewish Academy offers a diverse array of both extracurricular programs and inclusive curriculum classes in sports, arts, music and science, which are each integral to SDJA’s goal of developing well-rounded students through various kinds of learning and extracurricular experiences.

(L-R) Teshy Wellman (SDJA staff), Janche Galicot and Ariela Berkstein (SDJA staff)

(Courtesy of SDJA)

“The new performing arts auditorium provides a huge missing piece for our world class school – a dedicated theater – which will give our students further confidence, pride, and skills,” Weiss said. “They’ll be able to fully develop all aspects of a production with sets, staging and planning in a space focused solely on performing arts.”

Elliot Scott, SDJA board chair, Richard and Ann Jaffe, and Zvi (Head of School) and Deborah Weiss

(Courtesy of SDJA)

SDJA’s middle and upper school offers drama classes, including a rotation in theater production. “Having this new theater will allow truly in-depth, hands-on learning for those students, bringing them together in a phenomenal space to work collaboratively,” concluded PK Brannon, SDJA Theatre artistic director, in the news release. “We are so thankful for SDJA, the Galicot family, and our community for this phenomenal new facility.” Visit sdja.com

