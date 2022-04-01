Youth Golf Alliance hosts fundraiser Golf Clinic for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization with the mission to promote the sport of golf to kids from all backgrounds and support life-changing initiatives for underprivileged groups, successfully held a fundraiser/youth golf clinic on March 27 at the Del Mar Golf Center. The event was free to the public with suggested voluntary donations for the benefit of the Ukraine Humanitarian Disaster Campaign: UNICEF, United Nations Children’s Fund, which is responsible for providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children in need.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from 12 local high schools. With heartwarming support from the local community and partnership with the Pfizer Foundation, YGA has raised a donated amount of $1,260. “A month into the invasion, It is heartbreaking to see Ukrainians defending the common values- freedom and democracy. We are doing our best here to show solidarity and support,” stated Spencer Zhang, a CCA senior and the founder/president of YGA. “We love to see aspiring youth enjoy the lesson today while we are making a difference in helping people recover and rebuild their lives,” said Sofina Firouzi, a CCA senior and the vice president of YGA.

YGA wishes to thank Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and range balls for use, and to Future Champions Golf for prize donations. Stay tuned for more future events through youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance, as well as in the local newspaper and social media.