‘Spring Gleaning’ at Rancho Valencia

One in three San Diegans struggle with food insecurity — a startling data point. And in Rancho Santa Fe, it’s not unusual to see unused oranges and lemons decomposing on the side of the road. But one local nonprofit is on a mission to change both of those facts. On Saturday, March 26, ProduceGood celebrated a million pounds of fruit gleaned, or harvested, and donated to those in need — fruit that otherwise might have ended up spoiled on the ground or in a landfill. Rancho Valencia hosted “The Million Pound Party Fundraiser” for about 60 guests. It takes a dedicated team of volunteers, staff, donors, growers and partners to facilitate the success of this thriving charity. ProduceGood has grown a whopping 4,000% since its 2015 inception, as San Diegans heed its call to end food waste and hunger.

ProduceGood founders Jerilyn White, Nita Kurmins Gilson and Alexandra White.

(Tomoko H. Matsubayashi)

If you would like to volunteer, donate or learn more, visit producegood.org or email info@producegood.org