Locals run with Meb

San Diego running icon, Olympic medalist and winner of both the New York Marathon and Boston Marathons Meb Keflezighi took part in Fleet Feet’s Wednesday Weekly Run group at Pacific Highlands Ranch on March 30.

Runners take to the streets with Meb Keflezighi. (Courtesy Fleet Feet/Carlsbad 5000)

The opportunity to meet and run with Meb was part of Fleet Feet’s partnership with the upcoming Carlsbad 5000, which is partly owned by Keflezighi. Known as the “World’s Fastest 5K”, the event makes its post-pandemic return on Sunday, May 22 featuring a full day of racing for all ages and abilities. The road race features nearly two miles along the Pacific coastline overlooking Carlsbad beaches.

Meb Keflezighi runs with the group on the trail through Pacific Highlands Ranch. (Courtesy Fleet Feet/Carlsbad 5000)

Fleet Feet’s Wednesday Weekly Runs are held at 6:15 p.m. for easy routes of 2.25, 3.5, 5, or 6 miles through Carmel Valley’s neighborhoods, trails and bike paths. Regardless of the distance, runners meet back at the store post-run for snacks and refreshments. Fleet Feet is located at 5980 Village Way #108 in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Donations from Carlsbad 5000 runners and its race organizers will benefit the Lucky Duck Foundation and its numerous homelessness programs. Register for the race at carlsbad5000.com

