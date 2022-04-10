Del Sol Lions Club donates to Miracle League of San Diego Baseball Program

The Miracle League organization provides children with special needs the opportunity to play on a baseball team in a high-quality, safe, inclusive and organized league in order to help develop their physical, social and mental abilities.

The Del Sol Lions Club Youth and Family committee selected the Miracle League to receive a $500 donation to help buy needed baseball bats, balls and gloves.

To watch these special kids some Saturday, travel to San Dieguito County Park, March to May. You will experience a well-organized sports program ably assisted by volunteers.

For more details: wwwmiracleleagueofsandiego.org.

Del Sol Lions: delsollions.org