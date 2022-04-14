Del Mar Mesa Garden Club celebrates Earth Day

In spite of the drizzly and damp day, more than 75 neighbors attended the Del Mar Mesa Garden Club’s Earth Day Celebration at Elizabeth Rabbitt Neighborhood Park on April 3.

Families learned about composting. (Courtesy)

Master Gardeners of San Diego County came with live, dead and stuffed bug toys and taught people how to identify beneficial bugs and differentiate them from invasive bugs. Leave no Trace shared how to keep trails and sidewalks clean. Seed tapes were made for planting while sipping hot herbal tea on the cold gloomy day. Kids enjoyed learning how to use worms to compost and got to eat dirt cakes with gummy worms.

Carmel View Ranch came by on their horse to showcase and share the equestrian roots of Del Mar Mesa community. (Courtesy)

Organic locally-grown herbs, plants and Meyer lemons were given away and winners of Spin the Wheel Earth Day Pledge game won recycled totes with seed packets and gardening info. A New Life Rescue brought puppies and collected old blankets and towels for rescue pups. Carmel View Ranch came by on horseback to showcase and share the equestrian roots of the Del Mar Mesa community, exemplifying living in harmony with nature and all creatures great and small.

Learn more about the Del Mar Mesa Garden Club at delmarmesa.org/del-mar-mesa-garden-club

