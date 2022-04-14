Mabel’s celebrates 25th year anniversary on Cedros Avenue

Mabel’s is celebrating 25 years in business on Solana Beach’s Cedros Avenue.

Mabel’s was founded by Solana Beach sisters Lisa Ketcham, Leah Cassidy and Colleen Morgans. (Courtesy)

Known as the little red house behind Lofty Coffee, three Solana Beach sisters opened Mabel’s in 1997 with “one black dress and a shoestring budget”.

“It feels like it’s been longer,” said owner Lisa Ketcham, who opened the store with sisters Leah Cassidy and Colleen Morgans. “We’ve just kept trucking along,”

Selling women’s clothing and children’s clothing up to age four, Mabel’s is hosting a big three-day birthday celebration on April 21-23 with customer giveaways, raffles, discounts, trunk shows, food and fun.

The Futch sisters were born and raised in Solana Beach, attending Skyline School, going off to Earl Warren and graduating from Torrey Pines High. Growing up, the sisters always used to play “store.” When they were teenagers, their grandmother Mabel passed away and they first had the idea to open a boutique one day and name it Mabel’s in honor of her memory and exquisite taste in fashion.

Their landlord of 25 years James King has been encouraging and supportive since day one: “He’s the most wonderful man in the world…he’s adopted us as his three daughters,” Ketcham said.

Also a professional children’s photographer, Morgans has always had a space in the back of the store. Cassidy moved to Bend, Oregon 12 years ago and also opened up her own boutique.

For 15 years there was Baby Mabel’s across the street (now Culture Brewery), finding a niche selling cute maternity clothing. The third Mabel’s store in the Carlsbad Forum was open for seven years and their fourth store in 4S Ranch is still open today. There was also a Mabel’s in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch but they ended up closing during the pandemic. The past two years have been a very challenging time and it was a difficult decision to close the store and focus on the two Mabel’s locations.

“Without the local support, we would not be here,” she said. “The residents of Solana Beach have been nothing but supportive, even during the pandemic. So many people even when we were closed offered to buy gift cards. They did that blindly. The faith the community had in us really helped us stay afloat.”

Mabel’s is located at 136 S. Cedros.