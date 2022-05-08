Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotarians help physically and financially

Del Mar – Solana Beach Rotarians and friends recently bagged zucchini and oranges at Feeding San Diego’s food distribution center in Sorrento Valley to help in the effort to provide food for those in need. By rescuing surplus food before it goes to waste, Feeding San Diego provides more than 40.3 million meals a year to kids, families, military dependents, and seniors who are facing hunger. Visit feedingsandiego.org for more information.

Rotarians also donate funds to worthwhile causes and just received the Shelter Box Bronze Hero Award for their contributions to the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Shelter Box is a global nonprofit that provides disaster relief to families devastated by conflict or disaster and has been helping the 6.5 million people displaced by the crisis in Ukraine. For more information go to shelterboxusa.org.

Visit dmsbrotary.com to learn more about their efforts here and abroad, and join them Friday mornings at the Del Mar Hilton.