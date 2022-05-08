Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society offering three college scholarships

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is offering three $1,000 college scholarships for 2022. The purpose of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors who live within the city limits of the City of Solana Beach, and who will be attending a four-year college, a community college, or a technical school, and to re-entering adult students planning to attend one of the above.

The scholarships will be given based on the community service, grade point average and financial need of the applicant. Applicants may reapply multiple times in succeeding years. Application information is available in the high school counseling offices and on the website of the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society: solanabeachcivicandhistoricalsociety.org

The deadline for applications is May 31, 2022.