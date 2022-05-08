Teen Volunteers in Action SD Chapter 3 celebrates the Class of 2022

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 (TVIA SD3) held its annual Senior Send-Off event on April 24 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. TVIA is an organization of young men, who along with their families, are committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personal growth and development.

This year’s Senior Send-Off honored 24 young men who have been actively involved in giving back to their communities throughout San Diego County for the past six years. Collectively these young men have put in close to 2,000 hours of community service. Their outreach throughout the county is broad. They have volunteered for organizations such as the San Diego Food Bank, Miracle League, Burrito Boyz, Last Chance at Life Rescue, Serving Seniors, Bridge of Hope, Rady Children’s Hospital, Meals on Wheels and Feeding America San Diego to name a few. In addition, each year the TVIA senior class chooses an organization/s that they would like to present with a charitable donation. This year’s recipients are Serving Seniors and Last Chance at Life Rescue.

The graduating seniors are Aidan Dibble, Alec Fetzer, Andrew Tracey, Ben Davidson, Brady Burnett, Brayden Mazepa, Brian Hanson, Cormac Cadden, Dean Lahanas, Dylan Gleason, Finn McDevitt, Jack Helsel, Jack Pollin, Joshua Zhang, Kai Braun, Kristian Reese, Kyle Shyffer, Lucky Babcock Chi, Mickey Heine, Owen Ballantyne, Rhett LaRocca, Rocco Marcolongo, Ryder Leff and Tyler Johnson. Four young men, Aidan Dibble, Jack Pollin, Joshua Zhang, and Kyle Shyffer were honored with the new Franci Free Award for Excellence in Service for going far above and beyond their TVIA requirements.

For more information on how to get involved with TVIA, visit the website at www.tvia.org.