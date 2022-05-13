Future Legends ambassador moves forward

The Future Legends Scholarship Program, now in its 11th year, is pleased to recognize the accomplishments of one of its first scholars to graduate from America’s Premier Scholarship and Mentorship Program, according to a news release. Steven Sakara, who acquired his degree from Baylor University in 2016, was mentored by Vearl and Mary Ann Smith of Rancho Santa Fe. Upon graduating Sakara decided to embark on a career in investment banking, pursuing that career with conviction. He credits the unwavering support he received from his mentors as a major contribution to his success.

Steven Sakara

“No matter how aspirational the endeavor, the Future Legends community provided steadfast support and encouragement to me --and to my fellow scholars,” Sakara noted.

Accepting a position at one of the world’s largest banks when he began his career, Sakara did well over the next six years, including being promoted to vice president. He became interested, however, in other opportunities and industries, in particular commercial real estate. In late 2021 Sakara left investment banking to establish his own firm Sakara Brothers Real Estate, Inc. (“SBRE”), a minority-led, real estate acquisition and management company focusing predominantly in the Sunbelt and Midwest. The company’s services include real estate acquisition and development, property management, asset management, leasing and marketing and investor relations. According to Sakara, “SBRE acquires underappreciated commercial multifamily real estate assets and is committed to pursuing projects that enhance the quality of life in the communities in which we invest.”

“As a mentor there is so much satisfaction working with scholars like Steven who are committed to making a difference, “stated Vearl Smith, founding chairman of Future Legends.

“His leadership and communication skills were honed in earlier positions and will enable Steven to achieve even greater successes in his current endeavor,” Smith concluded.

“I want to acknowledge that Future Legends as an organization always supports whatever path you take,” observed Sakara. “While it has been years since I graduated, I have a relationship with my mentors that continues to this day. They have embraced me as part of their family. Vearl and Mary Ann have provided immeasurable support over the years. I am extremely grateful for their guidance and looking forward to an exciting future.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe-based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012 honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medical, business and law at colleges and universities throughout the country. For more information, visit www.futurelegends.org. — News release