How does your garden grow? Students at LePort Montessori School participate in Earth Day ladybug release

Students celebrated Earth Day
Students celebrated Earth Day and protecting the environment by releasing beneficial bugs into their schoolyard to help local vegetation
(LePort Montessori School

)
In celebration of Earth Day, students at Le Port Montessori School in Solana Beach recently released ladybugs throughout the schoolyard and back into the environment on plants, flowers and trees. Young students also planted flowers around the school and learned about the role plants play in their local ecosystem.

Leading up to Earth Day, students learned that ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs, according to a news release. LePort School teaches the importance of community and exploring nature at an early age.

A Le Port student releases a ladybug.
(LePort Montessori School

)

