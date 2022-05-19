Local student art show raises over $5,600 for Ukrainian refugee children

On Sunday, May 1, Summer Wyman Fine Art presented a juried youth art show fundraiser at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. The event raised $5,620 for UNICEF to provide essential services to the world’s most vulnerable children including Ukrainian refugees.

Jennifer Luce, a retired art specialist from Ocean Air Elementary School and Damien DeMarco, an art teacher from Canyon Crest Academy, provided volunteer judging in three categories.

Mallory Kaplan, high school winner, and Summer Wyman. (Courtesy)

Mallory Kaplan, a sophomore at Academy of Our Lady of Peace, won High School Best in Show for

her work.

Emme Gleisner, a seventh grader at Carmel Valley Middle School, won Middle School Best in Show.

Nico Cabrejos, a first grader at Classical Academy, won Best in Show for the elementary school division.

Carmel Valley Middle School’s Emme Gleisner’s award winning art. (Courtesy)

All winners received a blue ribbon, a certificate, and a set of high-quality watercolors and brushes.

In addition to the juried art show, there was a performance by youth concert violinist Morgan Robitaille. The event also featured face painting and a silent auction. Fleet Feet, Crunch Fitness, and Death by Tequila each provided gift certificates to be added to the fine art silent auction.

The May 1 event was the first juried art show for Summer Wyman Fine Art. Plans are in the works to hold similar events twice annually.

Established in March 2020, the studio is a safe place where students of all ages and skill levels can socialize, learn about art and art history, and practice painting, drawing and sculpture.

Wyman, a former Del Mar Union School District art specialist, has many as 100 students attending weekly classes at any given time. Many are students local to the Del Mar/Carmel Valley area. Others come from as far away as Chula Vista for classes. She has recently begun offering adult classes as well.

Wyman teaches many of the classes herself and also employs three part-time art teachers and two part-time youth art apprentices. Her husband, Jason Wyman, is a partner in the business. He works full-time as an art teacher in Oceanside Unified School District.

For more information, visit summerwymanfineart.com