Coyote campout: Sage Canyon families enjoy a night under the stars

The Sage Canyon’ Elementary School PTA hosted a family campout for about 600 people on the Del Mar Hills Academy campus on May 21.

A sea of tents was set up on the field and families were treated to a full day and night of activities, including face painting and making light-up lanterns with Art Beat San Diego. Former San Francisco 49er Chanceller James held a football clinic for kids while 549 Sports ran basketball drills. Campers enjoyed a barbecue feast by Phil’s BBQ and snow cones from Kona Ice. A DJ played dance hits in the evening while children danced with glow sticks. The night was capped off with popcorn and a movie.

Campout Coyotes (Courtesy)

On Sunday morning, children ran around on the playground with their friends while parents groggily disassembled their tents. Campers were treated to coffee, bagels, muffins, fruit and Perfect Bars before heading home.

“Our family campout is, without a doubt, our best event of the year,” said organizer Adriana Bade. “It was the perfect way to wind down the school year and connect with the Sage Canyon community.”

Sage Canyon students show off their face and arm paintings. (Courtesy)

Bade paid special thanks to Bare Republic, Perfect Snacks, Starbucks, ChanceSports, 549 Sports and the Girl Scouts for donating their time and products.

Tents on the Del Mar Hills field. (Courtesy)