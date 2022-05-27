Youth Golf Alliance hosts a successful food drive and golf clinic

On Sunday, May 22, Youth Golf Alliance (YGA), a student-led organization with the mission to promote the sport of golf to kids from all backgrounds and support life-changing initiatives for underprivileged groups, successfully held a golf clinic for local students in 3rd-9th grades who aspire to play high school golf and beyond. The early morning rise for most instructors who had overnight prom did not dampen their spirit of coaching. The event, which took place at the Del Mar Golf Center, was free to the public with voluntary food donations for the benefit of San Diego Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in greater San Diego.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance now consists of many members from 12 local high schools. During the clinic, each student received one-on-one coaching; the instructors took their time to explain the proper swing technique, how to read greens and putt straight, and gave students plenty of time to ask questions in an interactive approach.

Every participant received a free Callaway golf hat, generously donated by Future Champions Golf. The event also offered parents the opportunity to interact with each other and with the parents of student instructors, sharing their past experiences of introducing their kids to the beautiful game of golf as well as what high school golf looks like.

“Many parents expressed their appreciation for the outreach effort of the Youth Golf Alliance team,” stated Spencer Zhang, a CCA graduating senior and the founder/president of YGA. “Encouraged by the great turnout on the registration and demonstrated enthusiasm from both instructors and students, we shall ensure a smooth transition to our younger members and continue the tradition.”

He also expressed his profound appreciation for the generous support of Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson, who provided the facility and practice balls for the clinics since YGA was founded in 2019. Stay tuned for more announcements on future events through youthgolfalliance.weebly.com, Instagram @youthgolfalliance, and the community newspaper.