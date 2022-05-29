Torrey Pines High presents awards to the Class of 2022

On Thursday, May 19, Torrey Pines High School conducted its Annual Awards Night, a celebration by the school of the seniors who accelerated in all aspects of academic life. Teachers and staff voted for the recipients who were recognized by the departments they studied in, and for overall achievement on a broader spectrum. The award recipients and their families met in the TPHS Performing Arts Center for the event hosted and conducted by the TPHS faculty and staff.

Fourteen categories were included, which ranged from Visual and Performing Arts to English, Leadership, Languages, Social Science, Career and Technical Education, and Math. Scholarships were also granted from the TPHS Foundation and MAEGA (Mexican American Educational Guidance). Over 50 students were called to the stage and cited for their accomplishments

The capstone award, the Golden Falcon, was presented to the female and male students who embodied the full spirit of the TPHS pledge while accelerating in and out of the classroom. Hannah Flannery and Matteo Pacelli were the winners of that distinction, and are pictured above with TPHS Principal Rob Coppo.