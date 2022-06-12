Share
Del Mar Schools Education Foundation donates $1.3 million to DMUSD STEAM+ program

At the check donation: DMUSD superintendent, DMUSD governing board of trustees and DMSEF board members.
On behalf of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, Phoebe Katsell, 2021-2022 DMSEF president, presented the Del Mar Union School District with a check for $1.3 million at the May 25 Del Mar Union School District Governing Board of Trustees meeting.

The DMSEF raised funds to provide certificated STEAM+ teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. The district’s robust STEAM+ program is made possible in large part through donations from parents, community members, and corporations. DMUSD students will benefit from the generosity of donors who value the importance of the STEAM+ program.

