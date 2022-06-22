Ranch 45 prepares for long-awaited expansion and renovations

With plans underway to expand its Solana Beach location, Ranch 45 restaurant is hoping to gain an increased foothold in the community for customers who want “a more local shop in the neighborhood.”

“Really the goal is to continue to grow in the community,” said Pam Schwartz, a Florida native who first came to San Diego years ago as the San Diego Marriott Del Mar’s Arterra Restaurant and Lounge training manager. “We have struggled and are struggling with revenue and hopefully with the expansion of the market, we’ll extend our reach and our base a little bit more.”

Schwartz, a longtime chef, was enlisted by an investor as a consultant for a restaurant idea that turned into Ranch 45 on Via de la Valle, then received the opportunity to open it herself and be general manager. Her culinary experience includes the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta during the 1996 Olympics, sous chef the AAA Five Diamond Aubergine in New York, Morton’s The Steakhouse in Las Vegas, and lead line cook at Nobu. She also served as manager and sommelier at Pamplemousse Grille for several years.

In opening Ranch 45, Schwartz said that she “saw the need for a more local shop in the neighborhood.”

Her husband, Aron, a chef whose recent experience includes working at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, also helps lead Ranch 45 on its culinary team.

After a long process of securing permits from the city of Solana Beach, Schwartz is finally preparing to carry out the expansion that she has envisioned, hopefully by the beginning of next year. The work will include remodeling the kitchen, remodeling the private dining room, putting in an outdoor kitchen for demos and cooking classes, tidying up the patio, and changing the facade.

“We’re going to be expanding and remodeling the entire bottom floor of the building now, putting in a USDA-certified cutting room and butcher shop,” she said. “So we’ll have about 30 feet of butcher cases along with some simple produce, locally-grown prepared foods. We’re expanding our beer and wine selection, a lot of cheese.”

Schwartz added, “The vision is going back to the local European-style butcher shop where you walk in, we know your order, we’ll cut it for you. And we want people to be comfortable enough to come in every other day or once a week, once a month, whenever they’re around, and make it a place that no matter where you’re from, you’re welcome here.”

Ranch 45 is located at 512 Via de la Valle, Suite 102, in Solana Beach. For menu information, hours and more, visit ranch45.com or call 858-461-0092.