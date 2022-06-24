Torrey Pines Pop Warner All-American Scholars

Torrey Pines Pop Warner congratulates its four All-American Scholar-Athletes:

- Zed Hornby U10

- Reese Pagon U12

- Grady Christensen U14

- Trent Boyle U14

Every year, the best academically accomplished Pop Warner youth compete for Academic All-American status. This process starts at the association level and continues through each of the eight Pop Warner regions up to the national level. The Pop Warner Little Scholars All-American Program requires a minimum of 96% GPA to apply for All-American Scholar status. The All-American Scholars are scored on 118-point system, 85% from grades and 15% from activities and achievements (non-sports related).

Pop Warner is the leading youth football, cheerleading and dance program in the world, according to its website. There are more than 325,000 youth participating in Pop Warner nationally. This year there were almost 3,300 youth who received All-American Scholar status nationally. As listed above, there were four All-American Scholar-Athletes from Torrey Pines Pop Warner.

These boys were recognized at the 2022 West Coast Conference All-American Scholars Banquet. The keynote speaker for the event was Jeff Garcia, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Coach Jeff Garcia trained Torrey Pines Pop Warner 10U last season taking the first-time team of boys all the way to become the West Coast Conference 10U Champions.

For more information about Torrey Pines Pop Warner, go to TorreyPinesPopWarner.com.