Phyllis Mirsky named Del Mar Community Connections ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Phyllis Mirsky, a volunteer who has served Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) in various volunteer posts, was named 2022 Volunteer of the Year during the organization’s recent Volunteer Appreciation event. President Terry Kopanski made the presentation. A representative from County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer’s office additionally presented Mirsky with a proclamation in her honor.

Mirsky won DMCC Volunteer of the Month in November 2021 for her hard work overseeing the public communications and print materials for DMCC’s Annual Benefit Gala. Her dedication to DMCC didn’t start or stop there. For years, she has been working hard on the Tuesday Lunch Connections volunteer team, a carefully choreographed dance of serving beverages and food to Del Mar’s most mature seniors and doing the cleanup afterward. In the summer of 2020, she retired from the DMCC Board of Directors after a six-year stint as secretary. Mirsky is the elbow grease type of volunteer. She and her husband Ed can always be counted on to show up early to an event to help with setup and stay late to help with the cleanup.

Upon receiving the award, Mirsky said, “It’s the people that DMCC serves that make it all worthwhile.”

To learn more about Mirsky or serving the senior community by volunteering for DMCC, visit dmcc.cc/volunteerofthemonth.