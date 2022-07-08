Del Mar Kiwanis Club helps support Don Diego Scholarship Foundation program

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club recently supported the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation’s Plant* Grow*Eat program by supplying bus transportation for Title 1 school children.

Title 1 school children are taught how to grow edible plants by instructors from the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation’s agricultural outreach at their schools.

The children then bring their projects to the infield area of the Del Mar Fairgrounds for judging and the awarding of ribbons. Many of the participants have never visited the fairgrounds for financial reasons. The Del Mar Kiwanis Club helped make their participation possible by supplying bus transportation from their schools to the event. Anyone interested in becoming involved with one of the many Don Diego Scholarship Foundation projects may contact them directly. Visit dondiegoscholarship.org, call 858-792-4210 or email info@dondiegosf.org.

.Anyone interested in learning more about the Del Mar Kiwanis Club, whose motto is “ Changing the World, One Child at a Time”, may contact Steve Gardella at (858) 864-8586 or Chuck Phillips at (858) 354-6536.