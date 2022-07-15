New president appointed, two new members elected to DMCC Board of Directors

The election of a new board president and two new members to serve three-year terms on the board of directors has been announced by Del Mar Community Connections, a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission to support and serve Del Mar seniors as they age independently and vibrantly at home. They include:

Bob Gans, new DMCC board president.

(Dave Stotts)

Bob Gans – president. Gans is an attorney who arrived in Del Mar from New York City more than 20 years ago with his wife, Melissa, a long-time board member of the Del Mar Garden Club, and their two children, Seth and Leah. Gans is a member of the City of Del Mar Finance Committee and served in various positions on the board of the Del Mar Foundation from 2012 to 2020, including as president from 2016 to 2018. Gans has also served as president of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, treasurer of the La Jolla Country Day School Board of Trustees, and as a “Nation Leader” in the Magdalena-Ecke YMCA “Y-Guide” and “Y-Princess” programs. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and New York University School of Law. Gans was elected to the DMCC Board of Directors in July 2021, and served as vice president for a year until his election to president.

Judy Schuckit. After graduating with a degree in research psychology from Washington University, Schuckit moved to Del Mar in 1971 with her husband Marc. She worked at UC San Diego until 1980 when she started a small business buying and selling estate and antique jewelry. Schuckit has served on the boards of the Del Mar Foundation, The Friends of the Powerhouse and the Del Mar Garden Club. She last spent seven years on the board of DMCC as treasurer.

Al Sweedler. Sweedler recently retired from San Diego State University, where he was associate vice president in charge of the university’s international programs, director of the Center for Energy Studies and professor of physics. As SDSU’s senior international officer he was responsible for all of the university’s international relations and agreements. Sweedler’s academic expertise is in the area of energy policy and technology and environmental impacts of energy use. He has been a leader in developing energy policy and researching energy issues for over 40 years, especially in the greater San Diego region, including Mexico. He was the founding chair of the San Diego Regional Energy Office, the precursor to the current Center for Sustainable Energy and was a founding board member of Clean Tech San Diego. Sweedler is a 44-year resident of Del Mar and currently serves on the Sustainability Advisory Committee (SAC) and is Del Mar’s representative to the Community Advisory Committee for the Clean Energy Alliance. His wife is retired from UC San Diego where she was a reference librarian at the Geisel Library.

To learn more about Del Mar Community Connections, its board members, and activities and services in the community, visit dmcc.cc or call (858) 792-7565.