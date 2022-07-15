Young artist’s works featured in local salon

Seven-year-old artist Nico Cabrejos has landed his first solo art exhibition at Salon Mirror Mirror in Solana Beach. Twenty-one of the Carmel Valley kid’s colorful paintings are brightening up the walls of the salon.

Nico, an incoming second grader at Classical Academy, recently won Best in Show for the elementary school division in the Summer Wyman Fine Art youth art show fundraiser in May.

An artist statement on the wall reads in Nico’s unique handwriting: “I love trains and petting my dog. I like to draw spooky things and paint with acrylic. My favorite artist is Dali.”

Salon Mirror Mirror is located at 148 S Solana Hills Drive in Solana Beach Towne Center