Local 11-year-old uplifts San Diego homeless children with his own toys
Local resident Alexander Fullerton, 11, a La Jolla Country Day School student, decided to donate his personal collection of 20 gallons of Legos to San Diego’s homeless children while reminding them they are special. He spent days packaging containers with an uplifting message, made sure each container had at least one Lego person, personally delivered his donation, toured the shelter, and met with homeless children (at the San Diego Rescue Mission). Nearly 100 local children will receive his donations.
