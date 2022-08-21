Rotary Club of Del Mar donation to Del Mar Lifeguards funds new rescue surfboards

Rotary Club of Del Mar recently provided funds for the Del Mar Lifeguards to purchase three new rescue surfboards that will help them keep swimmers and surfers at Del Mar beaches safe. These rescue boards are lightweight and balanced, so they’re easier for the guards to paddle through the surf quickly.

The lifeguards use the boards to transport up to six people safely back to shore, or to give distressed swimmers a good surface to hang onto until a rescue boat arrives. The boards’ yellow color makes them easily visible to beachgoers.

Deputy Chief Lifeguard Mark Rathsam said that the guards used rescue boards in many of the 700 rescues they’ve made so far this year. Members of the Rotary Club of Del Mar are proud to help add to the repertoire of life-saving equipment for the Del Mar Lifeguards. For information about the Del Mar lifeguards, visit delmarlifeguard.com and to learn about the Rotary Club of Del Mar visit delmarrotary.org.