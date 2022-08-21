Student-run nonprofit Academics and Athletics for All helps provide resources for underserved kids

Academics and Athletics for All (AAA), is a student-run nonprofit organization whose mission is to give underserved kids the resources to explore their interests in both academics and athletics. In order to accomplish this goal, AAA members collect sports equipment, athletic clothing, and educational materials from around their community. Emma Shen, founder of AAA, has been playing tennis since she was 10 and her favorite subject is math. She hopes to open up opportunities for underprivileged kids around the world to pursue their own in-class and outside classroom passions.

On July 22, Emma and directors Leo Sun and Amay Advani, took a trip to Oceanside for their first donation at Oceanside Valley Little League (OVLL). Thirty-six catcher’s leg guards, 18 mitts, 13 batting helmets, and 11 catcher’s helmets will benefit players in Oceanside, Vista and Fallbrook, including many military families. OVLL President Chris Christophersen says that the COVID pandemic hit their league hard and many children dropped out. However, now teams are slowly coming back together and baseball equipment is much needed. He comments that acts of kindness are what builds a community and that if you “pay it forward, good karma will follow you.”

AAA is open to support in item donations and welcome those who would like to get involved in their cause to join their AAA team. For further information about Academics and Athletics for All, visit academicsandathleticsforall.org and email them at academicsandacademicsforall@gmail.com.