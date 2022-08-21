Volunteer efforts by CCA students helped make 2022 Junior Adaptive Sports Camp a success

During the last week in July, students from Canyon Crest Academy, including members of the CCA Junior Optimist Club along with members of the CCA Association of Youth Sports Injury Prevention (AYSIP) Club, volunteered at the 2022 Junior Adaptive Sports Camp.

Program sessions were held at the San Diego Miramar College where volunteers played a variety of adaptive sports with camp attendees with physical impairments including but not limited to cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and spinal cord injuries. The camp’s adaptive sports activities included swimming, golf, basketball, rugby, lacrosse, and tennis. Volunteers had the opportunity to play along with the campers who were in wheelchairs. The CCA student volunteers viewed the camp as a very successful event and plan to volunteer again next year.