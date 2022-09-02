National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito Senior Recognition and Fashion Show

National Charity League, Inc. San Dieguito Chapter sophomores and seniors, with their family and friends, celebrated the Senior Recognition Ceremony and Fashion Show on Sunday, May 1, at the US Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.

This combined event, a collaboration between the Sophomore Class of 2024 and the Senior Class of 2022, employed the theme “Out of the Woods.” The evening began with Patroness Jennifer Tankersley presenting the senior girls, called Ticktockers, and recognizing the successful completion of their six-year NCL program of philanthropic, cultural, and leadership activities. The seniors, escorted by their fathers, wore white as a symbol of new beginnings and fresh opportunities. NCL, Inc. San Dieguito is proud to celebrate the following seniors, who devoted over 4,600 hours of philanthropic service over their six-year tenure as Ticktockers: Aubrie Conway, Molly Curran, Cassidy Dugdale, Amelia Gilkey, Lindsay Hole, Alina Kureshi, Faith Lamb, Gabriella Llaneta, Grace Lofaro, Allison Lynn, Skylar Marshall, Cynthia Meyers, Reagan Neuendorf, Anna Nichols, Sophia Remnek, Lauren Roddis, Emory Rodriguez, Ava Sargent, Avery Steele and Vanessa Yen.

Sophomore Class of 2024

(Studio M San Diego)

Following the Recognition Ceremony, the Class of 2024 displayed fashions from Nordstrom, Fashion Valley. After months of training and rehearsals, 28 sophomore Ticktockers walked the runway to model three separate designer outfits in front of 375 attendees. The preparation and experience of participating in the fashion show helps these young women develop confidence and poise, as well as their leadership and public appearance skills.

Event Chairs Natalie Li, Sandy Llaneta, Jennifer Lutz, Elizabeth Marshall

(Courtesy of NCL San Dieguito)

NCL, Inc. San Dieguito currently has 260 members and provides hands-on volunteer service for 30 philanthropic organizations in the community. Members are women and their daughters in grades 7-12. Through this community service, NCL, Inc. develops socially responsible community leaders and strengthens the mother-daughter relationship. The traditional six-year core program also includes leadership development and cultural activities. For more information about the NCL, Inc., San Dieguito, visit sandieguito.nationalcharityleague.org.