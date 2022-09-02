Rhonda Hebert Group - eXp Realty and Lifetime Water hold grand opening

The Rhonda Hebert Group - Fine Living and Lifetime Water recently collaborated to host a grand opening at their new coastal offices. Located side-by-side at 317 S. Hwy 101 in Solana Beach, The Fine Living Group and Lifetime Water brought huge awareness to the North County community while bonding with their valued clients and partnerships.

Lifetime Water owner Robin Colvey is a health advocate with over 44 years of experience as an educator and organic gardener. She has been representing medical-grade, hydrogen rich alkaline water for the last 10 years.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, Lifetime Water owner Robin Colvey and Rhonda Hebert Group Fine Living

(Madison Greene)

Rhonda Hebert Group - Fine Living is an award-winning real estate team with over 17 years of experience helping buyers and sellers all over North County San Diego. “We’re excited about our new location and that our clients and anyone needing real estate assistance or advice can stop in and have an expert to talk to. As always, our goal is to provide personalized and first-class customer service,” said Team Leader Rhonda Hebert.

If you’re looking to purchase a new home or sell your current home or have any questions about the San Diego real estate market, contact Rhonda, Thomas or Madison at 858-210-8336 or visit rhondahebertrealtygroup.com.

To learn more about water and wellness services, visit lifetimewatersb.com.