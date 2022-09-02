Share
Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach donate $2,700 in aid for children in Ukraine

LePort Montessori School Solana Beach students recently held a fundraiser to benefit the First Sumy Humanitarian Headquarters Orphanage.
Students at LePort Montessori School Solana Beach in Del Mar recently raised $2,700 for the First Sumy Humanitarian Headquarters Orphanage in Sumy, Ukraine, to provide aid for children caught in the middle of armed conflict. During the fundraiser, which was inspired by two LePort Montessori students who have family from Sumy, students held lemonade and orange juice stands and brought in spare change to help raise funds for the organization. Through this initiative, students learned the importance of spreading kindness to others around the world.

