Local Scouts meet with Del Mar mayor, tour city hall

Scouts from Girls and Boys Troop 713 met with Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Scouts were treated to a tour of the Del Mar City Hall facility and given an opportunity to ask the mayor questions about issues in their community. Mayor Worden fielded questions during this hour-long opportunity ranging from homelessness, affordable housing, beach erosion, endangered species, the city sales tax and ways both local teens and Scouts could get involved to improve the Del Mar community.

Many of the Scouts participated in this opportunity to speak with the mayor as part of the Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge which requires the Scouts to ask questions of an elected official. “A big thank you to Mayor Worden for generously sharing his time.” Girls and Boys Troop 713 are both Scout-led, high-adventure Troops that meet biweekly on Tuesday nights at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Del Mar at 7:13 p.m. For questions about Scouting or interest in joining, email 713Recruitment@gmail.com.