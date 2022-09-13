Solana Beach’s Rachel Kay Public Relations acquired by global PR firm

Rachel Kay Public Relations (RKPR), a local female-founded full-service communications agency, was recently acquired by FINN Partners, one of the fastest-growing independent public relations agencies in the world.

Kay, a Rancho Santa Fe resident, founded RKPR in Solana Beach in 2007. During the past 15 years, the firm has established a reputation for its expertise in modern food and beverage trends. The bi-coastal agency also has an office in New York.

Rachel Kay, founder and CEO of Rachel Kay Public Relations. (Tim King)

RKPR will help strengthen FINN’s growing West Coast footprint, which consists of 165 people with offices Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, Washington, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County. Kay will join FINN as a managing partner and become part of the agency’s global consumer practice leadership team.

“RKPR is one of the most respected firms specializing in consumer packaged food, beverage and wellness brands,” said Peter Finn, founding managing partner and CEO of FINN Partners in a news release. “Building on the momentum of our rapidly growing global consumer practice, the firm adds deep packaged food and beverage expertise spanning established leaders to disruptive food and beverage innovators.”

Kay complimented FINN as an “independent powerhouse” and leader in the consumer and lifestyle space.

“I’m excited to join a firm that shares my values and champions and empowers entrepreneurs to make an impact as part of a collaborative global community,” said Kay in a news release. “My focus will be to ignite the firm’s presence in the consumable goods space and expand our offering to help clients navigate the current market volatility in pricing, supply chain, and consumer buying habits at retail and direct-to-consumer.

“By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to lead the way as a trusted partner for both new and established consumer packaged goods brands.”

