Volunteers needed for San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol
Are you interested in making your community a safer place to live? The San Diego Police Department’s Northwestern Division is recruiting men and women volunteers for its Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol program. Prior law enforcement experience is not a requirement.
Volunteers must be at least 50 years of age, semi or fully retired, hold a valid California driver’s license, not convicted of a felony and available a minimum of three days a month for patrol duties. New volunteers will attend a multi-agency Academy conducted by the Sheriff’s Department. This is followed by on-the-job training on the days you patrol with a Field Training Officer until you are familiar with all the procedures involved in the program. The areas patrolled are Carmel Valley, a portion of Miramar and Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley, Torrey Hills, Torrey Highlands, Camino Del Sur area, Pacific Highlands and a portion of Del Mar.
If interested in the RSVP program, you may call the Northwestern Division RSVP Office at 858-523-7022, or email Armand Olvera at aolvera@pd.sandiego.gov or Tom Allen at gallen1@san.rr.com.
