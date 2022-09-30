Jewish Federation of San Diego County highlights conclusion of first cohort of Jewish Community Security Institute

Jewish Federation of San Diego County concluded its first cohort of the San Diego Jewish Community Security Institute and announced a $10,000 donation to each participating synagogue to show communal support for their efforts, according to a news release.

“The vital work done with the San Diego Jewish Community Security Institute ensures that Jewish organizations are safe places for people to gather and be in community,” says Darren Schwartz, Federation’s chief planning and strategy officer. “Synagogues in this cohort also shared best practices with each other regarding security. We are proud to support these efforts and know that the synagogues will continue to collaborate in this area moving forward.

In partnership with ADL San Diego, the Jewish Community Security Institute provides high-level tactical and strategic best practices for local Jewish organizations to enhance their approach to security. Organizations learn about operationalizing threat assessments, reviewing manuals and protocols, the role of trainings and drills, the importance of situational awareness, and safeguarding against cyber-attacks. The Institute also fosters dialogue between organizations to learn about best practices and common challenges, creating a better networked and connected Jewish community that can lean on each other.

As a result of this institute, all nine synagogues are compiling annual security plans to comprehensively address security throughout their individual synagogues. Jewish Federation’s $10,000 grants to each synagogue will help the implementation of the plans. The nine participating synagogues also voiced their desire to meet two-three times annually to continue their important work and share efforts and information.

“The JCSI provided a comprehensive roadmap of the aspects of security that we should focus on,” said one cohort participant. “This was a great opportunity to engage new leaders at our synagogue by inviting them to this institute and then involving them in our security plans.”

This cohort consisted of nine local synagogues, including Congregation Beth Am, Congregation Beth El, Congregation Beth Israel, Ohr Shalom Synagogue, Temple Adat Shalom, Temple Adat Yeshurun, Temple Beth Shalom, Temple Emanu-El and Temple Solel, that each committed to a practice of security that leads to a stronger and more resilient Jewish community.