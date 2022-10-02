Local Girl Scouts share their eco smarts

Over the summer, members of local Girl Scout Troop 4524 volunteered at a summer camp at Golden Dragon Chinese School in Sorrento Valley to teach students about ecology.

The girls presented a new topic each day and the kids got to learn and have fun at the same time. The scouts covered topics like recycling, composting, pollution, and deforestation as well as provided lessons on several different endangered animals. In addition to bringing awareness about the environment, the troop members also had a great time getting to know the students, and making new friends.

Girl Scout Troop 4524 is hoping to do more eco-education in the future. If any organization is interested, contact the troop at gst4524@gmail.com.