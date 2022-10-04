McDonald’s celebrates grand re-opening with Carmel Creek School
Carmel Creek School’s PTO held its annual fundraiser at the newly-remodeled McDonald’s in Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sept. 28. The restaurant generously donated a percentage of all sales on McTeacher’s Night to Carmel Creek School. The Happy Meal specialists rolled out a red carpet for the Cougars and had giveaways and balloons.
The McDonald’s remodel includes a modern look inside and out, digital self-ordering kiosks, a mobile order convenience pedestrian walk-up window and an expanded two-lane drive-thru.
