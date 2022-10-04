Share
McDonald’s celebrates grand re-opening with Carmel Creek School

Andre Santos, Barbara Santos, Marco Santos and Emmanuel Costa.
(Pearl Hibsman)
Carmel Creek School’s PTO held its annual fundraiser at the newly-remodeled McDonald’s in Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sept. 28. The restaurant generously donated a percentage of all sales on McTeacher’s Night to Carmel Creek School. The Happy Meal specialists rolled out a red carpet for the Cougars and had giveaways and balloons.

Swathi Sivadas and Kendall Kubiak.
(Liz Kubiak)

The McDonald’s remodel includes a modern look inside and out, digital self-ordering kiosks, a mobile order convenience pedestrian walk-up window and an expanded two-lane drive-thru.

Norah and Zoey Hibsman and Ruya and Aliye Oyman.
(Liz Kubiak)
Carmel Creek PTO members Pearl Hibsman, Lauren Beebe, Amy Meadows, Marco Santosm Swathi Sivadas and Liz Kubiak.
(Liz Kubiak)
The Sasakis
(Liz Kubiak)
Carola, Emelie and Isabelle Williams.
(Pearl Hibsman)

