Local design firm wins award for ‘Sparkling Spa’ remodel in Del Mar home

Local design firm Jackson Design and Remodeling (JDR) was awarded a Master Design Award for their spa-like remodel of a bathroom in a Del Mar home. The “Sparkling Spa” bathroom earned a bronze award in the “Bathrooms over $75,000” category in this year’s competition, sponsored by Qualified Remodeler magazine.

JDR’s Senior Designer Gabriel Sepulveda led the project for the homeowners, a couple who wanted a serene space in their coastal home where they could dedicate time to self-care and decompress from their busy lifestyles.

The new bathroom design looks like a luxury hotel spa with custom details that still make it feel like home. The bathroom includes both a sauna and steam shower. A dramatic wall of mosaic tile in shades of glittering metallic blue is a focal point, paired with blue laminate cabinetry and modern niches for towels and accessories.

The winners for all 22 categories of the Master Design Awards were featured in the September issue of Qualified Remodeler magazine.