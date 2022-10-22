Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce brings the local community and businesses together at 10th Annual Business Expo

After a couple of years on hold, the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce held its 10th Annual Business Expo on Sept. 29 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. With a new concept and goal to bring the local community and businesses together, over 35 vendors from a wide variety of categories set up by the luxurious poolside.

At the expo: Solana Beach City Manager Greg Wade; Solana Beach Councilmember David A. Zito; and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner.

(Liz Boyes)

Attendees enjoyed getting to know all the local businesses participating, delicious food from local restaurants, insightful and supportive words from Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, and live entertainment from the kids at The Rockademy. Many lucky winners received over 40 raffle prizes including the Chamber’s three grand prizes. The Chamber thanks all of its sponsors, vendors, and attendees who made the 10th Annual Business Expo so memorable.