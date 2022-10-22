Student-run nonprofit Academics and Athletics for All gives donations to Monarch School

On Aug. 12, Academics and Athletics for All (AAA), a student-run nonprofit organization whose mission is to give underserved kids the resources to explore their interests in both academics and athletics, visited the only school in the country dedicated exclusively to educating homeless children, Monarch School.

Seventy-six pieces of clothing, 27 pairs of shoes, and 15 sports balls were packed and ready to be distributed to kids of all age groups at Monarch School. Melissa Dominy, recreational sports director, was kind enough to give the AAA members a tour of the facility and explained the inner workings of the school. She explained that Monarch School only receives funding for their middle school and high school students, however, when it comes to their elementary school children, their own nonprofit organization must work towards covering expenses. Dominy said that “Your [AAA] donations will directly go towards starting our elementary school sports team.” She elaborates that Monarch school has an especially big soccer program. The AAA team is excited to donate some new soccer equipment and host a clinic at Monarch School this upcoming month.

AAA is open to support in item donations and welcomes those who would like to get involved in their cause to join their AAA team. For further information about Academics and Athletics for All, visit academicsandathleticsforall.org and email them at academicsandacademicsforall@gmail.com. — Report by Emma Shen, founder and president of Academics and Athletics for All