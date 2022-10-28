TVIA SD2 members create Halloween cards for PALS4PALS

Teen Volunteers In Action SD2 met and made Halloween cards Oct. 9 as a part of PALS4PALS. The teens listened to Keith Miller, director - Care Services, from the ALS Association speak about ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and what the ALS Association does at no charge for individuals and families living with ALS in San Diego. Cole Spector spoke about PALS4PALS (pen pals for people with ALS). The teens handmade 160 Halloween cards that were mailed out to PALS throughout San Diego.

TVIA SD2 members making Halloween cards.

(Copyright of Teen Volunteers in Action SD2.)