Singapore’s Ramen King Keisuke to open in One Paseo next year

Ramen King Keisuke, a new fast-casual ramen restaurant, will open in early spring 2023 at One Paseo in Carmel Valley. The new eatery will be in the center’s Plaza West, replacing Le Macaron which has closed.

Ramen King Keisuke’s One Paseo location will be the first in San Diego—the Singapore-based chain just launched in the United States earlier this year in Los Angeles. A total of 14 locations are planned for Southern California, including Carlsbad and Mission Valley.

Ramen King Keisuke was founded by celebrity chef Keisuke Takeda, who has been crowned champion of the Tokyo Ramen Championships. The One Paseo spot will serve its award-winning Tonkotsu broth ramen, which is regarded as the best ramen in all of Japan, as well as its famous lobster broth ramen. Vegan offerings are also being developed exclusively for the Southern California market.

More changes are planned for One Paseo in the coming year. The Mexican-inspired sister concept to Nick’s Del Mar, South of Nick’s, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former International Smoke space.

San Diego-based jewelry brand Marrow Fine will also be remodeling their flagship shop at One Paseo, aiming for a 2023 reveal. The shop, which opened four years ago, will close for the month of January for a “luxe and elevated” redesign but will be popping up in an alternate space at One Paseo in the interim.

