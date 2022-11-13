Boy Scouts take care of San Dieguito memorial on Veterans Day
On Veterans Day, Nov 11, Solana Beach Boy Scout Troop 782 continued an honored tradition by cleaning and decorating the San Dieguito Academy High School’s Veterans Memorial.
The scouts scrubbed, swept, shined and placed flags around the site to show respect and appreciation to SDA alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this country.
Troop 782, mostly made up of scouts from Solana Beach and Carmel Valley, meets weekly on Monday evenings and welcomes interested members to explore their exciting and inclusive program. Check out the website at Troop782.org for additional information.
