Blanket Drive being held for Community Resource Center’s Holiday Baskets ’22

The Del Sol Lions Club is collecting new queen and king blankets for the Community Resource Center’s Holiday Baskets ’22. This will be the CRC’s 40th year helping to brighten the lives of hundreds of local families in the community.

Between Nov. 7 and Dec. 1, new queen and king blankets can be dropped off at one of these three collection spots: Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, 210 Plaza St., Solana Beach (10 a.m.-3 p.m.); City of Del Mar, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar (7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.); and Solana Beach Family Optometry, Dr. Kristin Peterson Salgado, 977 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite B, in Vons shopping center, Solana Beach (9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Don’t want to shop? You can make a tax-deductible cash donation online on the Del Sol Lions Club website: www.delsollions.org. Click on the “make a donation” tab. Then select “new blankets for CRC” from the pull down tab. The Del Sol Lions Club will purchase the blankets.

For questions regarding the Blanket Drive, contact Del Sol Lions Club member Caroline Matthews at caroline.j.matthews@gmail.com.